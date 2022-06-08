UrduPoint.com

President Grieves Deaths In Qila Saifullah Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2022 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a traffic accident that took place in Qila Saifullah area of Balochistan.

According to media reports, at least 22 people were killed and 15 others injured when a vehicle travelling on the Zhob National Highway in Balochistan plunged hundreds of feet into a ravine near Qilla Saifullah.

The president prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

He also prayed for the early recovery of injured persons and directed the authorities concerned to provide them best possible medical facilities.

The president also emphasized the measures to prevent such traffic accidents in the future.

