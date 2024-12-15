President Grieves On Loss Of Lives In Boat Tragedy
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow on the loss of precious lives of Pakistanis in the incident of capsizing of boat near Greece.
In a statement, he said people lost their loved ones in the appalling act of human smuggling. He emphasized the need for steps to stop human smuggling.
He condoled with the heirs of the deceased and prayed for their patience and fortitude.
