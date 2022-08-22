President grieves over martyrdom of nine soldiers in traffic accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi expressed grief over the martyrdom of nine soldiers of Pakistan Army in a traffic accident in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement here on Sunday, he expressed sympathy with the heirs of the martyred and prayed Allah Almighty to grant fortitude to them to bear the loss.

He prayed for the early recovery of the injured.