UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Hails Federal, Provincial Govts' Cooperation Over Karachi's Issues As Positive Development

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 01:28 PM

President hails federal, provincial govts' cooperation over Karachi's issues as positive development

President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan's earlier tweets over resolution of Karachi issues, said cooperation between the federal and the provincial government of Sindh was 'a positive development'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan's earlier tweets over resolution of Karachi issues, said cooperation between the Federal and the provincial government of Sindh was 'a positive development'.

In a tweet he said, this cooperation could do wonders not only during the current devastating crisis due to heavy seasonal downpour, but would also be helpful in the future planning.

"A positive development. Cooperation between the Fed & Prov Govts can do wonders during this devastating crisis & also in the future in making of Storm Drains, Sewage Treatment, Solid Waste Management, Fresh Water Supply & Transport.

Karachi & rest of Sindh will never be left alone," he tweeted.

Earlier, the prime minister in series of tweets had announced that the federal government along with the Sindh government was moving to immediately act and resolve three major problems of Karachi.

These included cleaning of the nullahs once and for all, dealing with encroachments impeding water channels; devising a permanent solution to the solid waste disposal & sewerage problems, and resolving the critical issue of water supply to the citizens of Karachi.\867

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Imran Khan Resolution Storm Prime Minister Water All Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Pakistan – An Equaliser To Indo China Maritime C ..

7 minutes ago

Federal, sindh govts to resolve three problems of ..

8 minutes ago

Enjoy Endless Handheld Infotainment with the all n ..

18 minutes ago

Flag march held in Kasur

12 seconds ago

Pakistan witnesses lowest deaths in 24 hours as on ..

14 minutes ago

MoHAP discusses enhancing drug and vaccine coopera ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.