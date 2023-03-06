UrduPoint.com

President Haqooq Tehreek Calls On Jamali

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2023 | 08:30 PM

President Haqooq Tehreek Karamat Ali on Monday called on Balochistan Awami Party leader and Speaker Provincial Assembly Balochistan Mir Jan Mohammad Khan Jamali's son Mir Farooq Khan Jamali

General Secretary Haqooq Tehreek Ayaz Ali Jamali, Press Secretary Deen Muhammad Jamali, Nazakat Ali Jamali and Kashif Ali Jamali were also present.

Dr. Nazakat Ali, a political and social activist of Gandakha, gave a detailed briefing to Mir Farooq Khan Jamali about the recent flood in Naseerabad division and ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities.

Political leader Mir Farooq Khan Jamali while talking to the delegation said that the Jamali family has always served the people of the area in a timely manner.

Since the flood hit Gandakha and other areas, we are struggling to ensure the timely rehabilitation of the victims.

Mir Farooq Jamali assured that in any case no stone will be left unturned in the development of the area.

