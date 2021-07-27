PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Founder President Hazara Women's Chamber, Ferdowsia Fazal has been nominated as women coordinator (North Zone) for representation of women in FPCCI.

According to a press statement issued here on Tuesday, President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry , Mian Nasser Hyyat Maggo has appointed coordinators to represent women's chambers in all offices of Pakistan.

President Ferdowsia Fazal, founder of Hazara Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has been appointed as the coordinator for the North Zone.

Ferdowsia Fazal will represent the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women's Chambers and businesswomen in the FPCCI, the statement added.

Women Coordinator (North Zone) Ferdowsia Fazal thanked FPCCI President Mian Nasser Hyyat Maggo, Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzeb Akram and said that this is the first time that FPCCI Women Coordinators have been appointed which will have a positive impact and help solve the problems of business women.

She demanded the government to provide special training to women members of all chambers across Pakistan for business on Amazon and pay special attention to rural areas.

She said the quarantine clause regarding chambers delegations should be scrapped so that the business deficit caused by Corona could be met as soon as possible.

Ferdowsia Fazal also demanded the government to take the officials of women chambers on board in the advisory committees for resolving the issues of business women.

She said that steps would also be taken to set up Women Entrepreneurs Block and Skill Development Institute for women and to encourage young educated women to start their own businesses instead of jobs.

This will not only provide decent employment to women but also enable them to play an effective role in the national economy, he added.