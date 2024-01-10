Open Menu

President HCCI Commends Efforts CPLC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2024 | 10:44 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddiqui commended the Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) for its significant contributions to curbing crimes within society.

He said that I feel happy to see that the business community is working together with the government in providing justice and curbing crime besides welfare services, which is a matter of pride for the business community.

The opinion of HCCI and CPLC is the same for the eradication of crimes and the Sindh government should further expand the scope of CPLC and provide vehicles and modern technology to it. He expressed these views while speaking at the distribution ceremony of 30 recovered mobile phones under the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) Hyderabad.

According to a statement, Adeel Siddiqui inspected the police facilitation centre and appreciated the performance of the Sindh Police.

Dr M Farid Qasim, Chief of the CPLC Hyderabad briefed about the performance of CPLC, highlighting their efforts at the district level.

He informed that on the complaints of citizens, 30 lost, stolen and snatched smart-phones worth 1.8 million rupees have been recovered and were distributed among the owners.

He said that CPLC was working on complaints like tracing of missing persons, recovery of stolen and snatched vehicles and mobile phones, fraud and delay in registration of FIRs, and people are trusting CPLC and availing the services.

Senior Vice President of HCCI Najam ud din Qureshi, members Muhammad Adnan Khan, Nawabuddin Qureshi, Ahsan Naghar, deputy chief CPLC Muhammad Faisal Lakhani and others were also present on this occasion.

