Open Menu

President HCCI Emphasizes Women’s Role In Economic Development

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2023 | 08:00 PM

President HCCI emphasizes women’s role in economic development

The President of the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) and famous industrialist Adeel Siddiqui on Monday said that women have an important role in the development of the country and we are making efforts to promote the art craft industry to empower women, according to a press release issued here

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The President of the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) and famous industrialist Adeel Siddiqui on Monday said that women have an important role in the development of the country and we are making efforts to promote the art craft industry to empower women, according to a press release issued here.

He expressed these views during the inauguration of the three-day expo titled "Women Art and Craft" held from November 30 to December 2, 2023, organized by the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) “Hyderabad Division”, which was held in collaboration with a local shopping mall.

Adeel Siddiqui said that the expo is a way of attracting customers and women should benefit from social media by marketing products, handicrafts, purses, bangles, cushion covers, jewellery and other products showcasing women's skills and excellence.

He said that HCCI was committed to supporting trade, industry and economic development and working to create more employment opportunities.

Women played a major role in the economy of developed countries, and in the regional economies of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India and China, women also play a significant role in economic advancement, he added.

Beenish Iftikhar Qadri, the founder and president of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Hyderabad Division), welcomed Adeel Siddiqui, praising his guidance in promoting women's entrepreneurial inclusion. She expressed that we were planning a national-level women's art and craft expo in future and sought support from the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and Sindh Culture Department.

The talented and skilled women from Hyderabad and other cities of Sindh including Jawaria Jabar, Tahmina Korai, Huma Aman, Amna, Nadia, Asma Rafiq, Bakhtawar Sahito, Gemma Charles, Rida Mughal and others participated.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Bangladesh Sri Lanka China Social Media Hyderabad Rida Chamber November December Women Commerce From Industry Employment

Recent Stories

KP CM gives fee waiver to disable candidates in ET ..

KP CM gives fee waiver to disable candidates in ETEA tests

9 seconds ago
 Chinese Embassy grants Rs 4m to Hazara University ..

Chinese Embassy grants Rs 4m to Hazara University Mansehra

11 seconds ago
 Universal Health Insurance Program to help improvi ..

Universal Health Insurance Program to help improving healthcare: Minister

12 seconds ago
 KPTMA delegation calls on KP CM

KPTMA delegation calls on KP CM

16 seconds ago
 Dr Iqbal takes charge as Director Vegetables AARI

Dr Iqbal takes charge as Director Vegetables AARI

3 minutes ago
 Larkana Municipal Corporation meeting to be held o ..

Larkana Municipal Corporation meeting to be held on Tuesday

3 minutes ago
DC Larkana to chair annual meeting of District ASB

DC Larkana to chair annual meeting of District ASB

3 minutes ago
 Progress of country linked with development of Bal ..

Progress of country linked with development of Balochistan: Ali Mardan

5 minutes ago
 Mardan police arrest seven drug peddlers

Mardan police arrest seven drug peddlers

3 minutes ago
 Student week gets under way at Hamdard University

Student week gets under way at Hamdard University

15 minutes ago
 BISP-UNICEF collaboration takes center stage to up ..

BISP-UNICEF collaboration takes center stage to uplift Pakistan’s vulnerable c ..

15 minutes ago
 Netanyahu graft trial resumes in Israel in midst o ..

Netanyahu graft trial resumes in Israel in midst of Gaza war

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan