President HCCI emphasizes women’s role in economic development

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The President of the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) and famous industrialist Adeel Siddiqui on Monday said that women have an important role in the development of the country and we are making efforts to promote the art craft industry to empower women, according to a press release issued here.

He expressed these views during the inauguration of the three-day expo titled "Women Art and Craft" held from November 30 to December 2, 2023, organized by the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) “Hyderabad Division”, which was held in collaboration with a local shopping mall.

Adeel Siddiqui said that the expo is a way of attracting customers and women should benefit from social media by marketing products, handicrafts, purses, bangles, cushion covers, jewellery and other products showcasing women's skills and excellence.

He said that HCCI was committed to supporting trade, industry and economic development and working to create more employment opportunities.

Women played a major role in the economy of developed countries, and in the regional economies of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India and China, women also play a significant role in economic advancement, he added.

Beenish Iftikhar Qadri, the founder and president of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Hyderabad Division), welcomed Adeel Siddiqui, praising his guidance in promoting women's entrepreneurial inclusion. She expressed that we were planning a national-level women's art and craft expo in future and sought support from the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and Sindh Culture Department.

The talented and skilled women from Hyderabad and other cities of Sindh including Jawaria Jabar, Tahmina Korai, Huma Aman, Amna, Nadia, Asma Rafiq, Bakhtawar Sahito, Gemma Charles, Rida Mughal and others participated.