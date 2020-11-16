President HCCI Greets District Administration For Organizing "Bazhat Bazzars"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fahad Hussain Shaikh has greeted the district administration for organizing "Bazhat Bazzars" aimed to provide relief to the citizens from recent price hike on essential commodities.

Talking with the people during his visit to bachat bazaar of taluka Latifabad, he said that availability of essential goods on reasonable rates in these bachat bazzar is beneficial for poor and middle class people of the district adding that traders and industrialists are extending full cooperation to the district administration in this regard.

The Senior Vice President HCCI Muhammad Waseem Jee and members of HCCI executive committee also accompanied him during the visit.