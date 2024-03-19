President HCCI Visits Quaid-e-Azam Rangers School
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 06:31 PM
President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), Adeel Siddiqui, visited Quaid-e-Azam Rangers School
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), Adeel Siddiqui, visited Quaid-e-Azam Rangers School.
Addressing the students, he emphasized that youth are the asset of this country, and it is essential for us to have a vision to acquire higher education and serve the country in a befitting manner.
He mentioned that China's Information Technology's economy was nearly 6.5 trillion Dollars, with seven out of the world's top ten companies being related to the IT sector.
He said that Pakistan has all the resources and we should focus on the IT sector to achieve fast progress in every field.
He said that artificial intelligence has made advancements in the IT sector. He stressed the need to work hard with dedication to strengthen the country.
Earlier, Principal of Quaid-e-Azam Rangers School Kashif Durani welcomed the HCCI President, and appreciated the significant contributions for the school in the field of eduction.
He said that all the children are being provided with best environment and modern education.
On the occasion, members of HCCI including Ahsan Nagar, Muhammad Adnan Khan and Nawabuddin Qureshi along with a large number of students were also present.
Recent Stories
Preparations gear up for Pakistan Day March 23 celebrations
60 kids die of Pneumonia in Children Complex since Jan
Nawaz Sharif’s sons acquitted in three NAB references
Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize public health initiatives
Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President
Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties
Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, award
US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil
Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London
New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi
Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians
Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Preparations gear up for Pakistan Day March 23 celebrations13 seconds ago
-
60 kids die of Pneumonia in Children Complex since Jan15 seconds ago
-
PM for efforts to implement Pak-Kuwait $10b agreements signed last year32 minutes ago
-
Minister for completing ongoing development projects in education dept41 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 6.77m from 379 defaulters in 24 hours41 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif’s sons acquitted in three NAB references48 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits model Ramazan bazaar, exam centers51 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 410 power pilferers in 24 hours51 minutes ago
-
SC grants bail to murder's accused51 minutes ago
-
Over 475,108 ration bags delivered51 minutes ago
-
Profiteers fined51 minutes ago
-
Students being sensitized about cleanliness : WASA MD51 minutes ago