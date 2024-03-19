President HCCI visits Quaid-e-Azam Rangers school

President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), Adeel Siddiqui, visited Quaid-e-Azam Rangers School

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), Adeel Siddiqui, visited Quaid-e-Azam Rangers School.

Addressing the students, he emphasized that youth are the asset of this country, and it is essential for us to have a vision to acquire higher education and serve the country in a befitting manner.

He mentioned that China's Information Technology's economy was nearly 6.5 trillion Dollars, with seven out of the world's top ten companies being related to the IT sector.

He said that Pakistan has all the resources and we should focus on the IT sector to achieve fast progress in every field.

He said that artificial intelligence has made advancements in the IT sector. He stressed the need to work hard with dedication to strengthen the country.

Earlier, Principal of Quaid-e-Azam Rangers School Kashif Durani welcomed the HCCI President, and appreciated the significant contributions for the school in the field of eduction.

He said that all the children are being provided with best environment and modern education.

On the occasion, members of HCCI including Ahsan Nagar, Muhammad Adnan Khan and Nawabuddin Qureshi along with a large number of students were also present.