Open Menu

President HCCI Visits Quaid-e-Azam Rangers School

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 06:31 PM

President HCCI visits Quaid-e-Azam Rangers school

President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), Adeel Siddiqui, visited Quaid-e-Azam Rangers School

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), Adeel Siddiqui, visited Quaid-e-Azam Rangers School.

Addressing the students, he emphasized that youth are the asset of this country, and it is essential for us to have a vision to acquire higher education and serve the country in a befitting manner.

He mentioned that China's Information Technology's economy was nearly 6.5 trillion Dollars, with seven out of the world's top ten companies being related to the IT sector.

He said that Pakistan has all the resources and we should focus on the IT sector to achieve fast progress in every field.

He said that artificial intelligence has made advancements in the IT sector. He stressed the need to work hard with dedication to strengthen the country.

Earlier, Principal of Quaid-e-Azam Rangers School Kashif Durani welcomed the HCCI President, and appreciated the significant contributions for the school in the field of eduction.

He said that all the children are being provided with best environment and modern education.

On the occasion, members of HCCI including Ahsan Nagar, Muhammad Adnan Khan and Nawabuddin Qureshi along with a large number of students were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Rangers Technology Education China Hyderabad Progress Chamber Commerce National University All Industry Best Top

Recent Stories

Preparations gear up for Pakistan Day March 23 cel ..

Preparations gear up for Pakistan Day March 23 celebrations

13 seconds ago
 60 kids die of Pneumonia in Children Complex since ..

60 kids die of Pneumonia in Children Complex since Jan

15 seconds ago
 Nawaz Sharif’s sons acquitted in three NAB refer ..

Nawaz Sharif’s sons acquitted in three NAB references

48 minutes ago
 Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize ..

Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize public health initiatives

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal tie ..

Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President

3 hours ago
 Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmir ..

Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties

3 hours ago
Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, ..

Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, award

4 hours ago
 US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Paki ..

US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil

5 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

6 hours ago
 New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid K ..

New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi

6 hours ago
 Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity ..

Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians

7 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography wi ..

Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan