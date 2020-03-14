President HCSTSI advises members to renew their membership

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has advised the members to renew their membership up to March 31, 2020.

In a statement here on Saturday, he also advised them to submit copies of their renewal fee, returns and certificate of tax payers registration at the time of renewal of their membership with HCSTSI. Those who wanted to get HCSTSI membership should also follow the same procedure, he added.

The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry is the only license holder trade body of the business community of Hyderabad and possessed right to represent them at all legal forums, he said and added HCSTSI having license under Trade Organization Act 2013 with Director General Trade Organization Federal Ministry of Trade and Industry is the only trade body which has authority of renewal of membership and granting membership to business community of Hyderabad.