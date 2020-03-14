UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President HCSTSI Advises Members To Renew Their Membership

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 05:40 PM

President HCSTSI advises members to renew their membership

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has advised the members to renew their membership up to March 31, 2020.

In a statement here on Saturday, he also advised them to submit copies of their renewal fee, returns and certificate of tax payers registration at the time of renewal of their membership with HCSTSI. Those who wanted to get HCSTSI membership should also follow the same procedure, he added.

The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry is the only license holder trade body of the business community of Hyderabad and possessed right to represent them at all legal forums, he said and added HCSTSI having license under Trade Organization Act 2013 with Director General Trade Organization Federal Ministry of Trade and Industry is the only trade body which has authority of renewal of membership and granting membership to business community of Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Business Hyderabad Same Chamber March 2020 All Industry

Recent Stories

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir tie knot in Abu Dhabi

26 minutes ago

POL prices are likely to be cut down from April 1s ..

44 minutes ago

KSA suspends all international flights due to coro ..

1 hour ago

DCT-Abu Dhabi announces temporary closure of main ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan’s Fashion Week postponed till further o ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s main tourist attractions to be te ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.