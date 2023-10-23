Open Menu

President HCSTSI Appeals SSGC Authorities To Resolve Gas Supply Related Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2023 | 04:50 PM

President HCSTSI appeals SSGC authorities to resolve gas supply related issues

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani has appealed to the Chairperson and Managing Director of Sui Southern Gas Company to resolve the issues of gas supply with low pressure and unscheduled management in Hyderabad.

The citizens particularly the industrialists of Hyderabad are suffering hardship due to gas pressure reduction and unscheduled gas management, he said in a statement issued here on Monday.

The HCSTSI President expressed annoyance over the non-professional attitude of the SSGC management in Hyderabad including the Regional Manager adding that despite repeated complaints in person about gas pressure reduction and unscheduled management, no positive step was initiated to address the grievances causing financial losses to industrialists of Hyderabad.

He appealed to the Chairperson and Managing Director of Sui Southern Gas Company to appoint a competent and responsible person to the post of Regional Manager in Hyderabad so that the problems of industrialists could be heard and resolved without delay.

APP/jvd

