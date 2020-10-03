UrduPoint.com
President HCSTSI Demands Review Gas, Electricity Tariff

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 08:03 PM

President HCSTSI demands review gas, electricity tariff

The President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI)Saleemuddin Qureshi has demanded to review recent increase in gas and electricity tariff

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :The President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI)Saleemuddin Qureshi has demanded to review recent increase in gas and electricity tariff.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he termed increase of Rs 50 per mmbtu gas for commercial consumers and 17 percent enhancement in electricity tariff would create problems for business community adding that it would also effect the economy.

He appealed to the government to review the gas and electricity tariff for the larger national interests.

