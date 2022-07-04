UrduPoint.com

President HCSTSI Demands SSP Appointment To Control Law, Order Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2022 | 09:47 PM

President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Altaf Memon has demanded the appointment of Senior Superintendent of Police at Hyderabad which vacated after transfer of Sajid Ameer Saduzai

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Altaf Memon has demanded the appointment of Senior Superintendent of Police at Hyderabad which vacated after transfer of Sajid Ameer Saduzai.

DIG Hyderabad Syed Pir Muhammad Shah also went on Ex-Pakistan leave and the absence of Police command could deteriorate law and order situation in the city, he said in a statement issued here on Monday.

He said that after transfer of SSP no appointment till date, the citizens particularly the business community were experiencing sense of fear as the Deputy Superintendents of Police and Station House Officers confined them in their rooms despite the fact of heavy rush in markets, cattle piris and ATM machines because of coming Eid-ul-Azha.

The protection of the life and property of the citizens was the responsibility of the Police, he said and added that absence of command both at district and division levels could further deteriorate the law and order situation, he said.

He demanded the Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon to fill the post of SSP at Hyderabad with immediate effect so sense of protection could be prevailed among the citizens of Hyderabad.

More Stories From Pakistan

