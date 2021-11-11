UrduPoint.com

President HCSTSI Emphasized Effective Strategy To Meet Food Security Challenges

Thu 11th November 2021

President HCSTSI emphasized effective strategy to meet food security challenges

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Altaf Memon has emphasized upon the government to prepare effective strategy in consultation with the business community to meet the future challenges of food security in the country.

The business community always extended full support to the government's projects prepared for the welfare of the masses, he said in a statement issued here on Thursday, adding that the proposals of the business community could help the government in meeting out the future threats regarding food security.

Despite self sufficiency in agriculture produces, he said that the World Food Programme has stated in its reports that 60 percent people including 45 percent women and children of the country are suffering the issue of food shortage.

The rate of food shortage in Pakistan is high as compared to other countries of the world, he said and added that malnutrition is also affective the physical and mental health of the future generation.

The HCSTSI President claimed that only five percent people of the country were getting benefits from the programmes launched by the Federal government and World Health Organization as ineffective strategies and corruption in food distributions has created numerous issues.

He appealed to the government to make effective measures to settled all issues which related to food security and later prepare an effective strategy in consultation with the business community for building a healthy nation by overcoming the issue of food security.

