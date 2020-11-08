UrduPoint.com
President HCSTSI Expresses Concern Over Low Pressure Gas Supply

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 04:50 PM

President HCSTSI expresses concern over low pressure gas supply

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Saleemuddin Qureshi has expressed concern over gas load shedding and gas supply with low pressure in Hyderabad adding that the situation brought the life of citizens with the start of winter season.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that supply of low pressure gas in morning and night hours was causing great inconvenience for house ladies to prepare breakfast and meals for their family members.The situation forced the citizens particularly students and traders to leave their house without taking breakfast, he said.

He held the management of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited responsible for this poor performance and mismanagement and appealed to the Prime Minister and Federal Energy minister as well as high ups of the SSGL to take notice and issued authorities concerned to ensure uninterrupted gas supply with required pressure.

More Stories From Pakistan

