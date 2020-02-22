President HCSTSI expresses concerns over ignoring business community in Expo Centre revival

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has expressed his grave concern over ignoring the business community in revival of Expo Centre Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has expressed his grave concern over ignoring the business community in revival of Expo Centre Hyderabad.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he appreciated the efforts of the Commissioner Hyderabad for saving Expo Centre from destruction with repair and renovation as well as organizing exhibition of essential goods, however, he said that there was the need of taking all stakeholders into the confidence while taking decisions of Expo Centre revival.

He said "Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry is the only license hold body from FPCCI which represent the business community of Hyderabad and ignoring its office bearers in taking decisions regarding Expo Centre revival is not a good sign".

"The HCSTSI is representing small traders and industrialists of rice, pulses, flour mills, bangles and handicrafts therefore office bearers of the chamber should also be taken into confidence in revival of Expo Centre as did by the Commissioner with Chamber of Agriculture and Sindh Abadgar board", he demanded.