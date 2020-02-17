President HCSTSI expresses grave concern over poor health and sanitation conditions in Hyderabad

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana while expressing his grave concern over poor health and sanitation conditions in Hyderabad termed it a complete failure of civic facilities provider institutions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana while expressing his grave concern over poor health and sanitation conditions in Hyderabad termed it a complete failure of civic facilities provider institutions.

Talking to a delegation led by President New Vegetables and Fruits Market Association Muhammad Altaf Memon here at his office on Monday, he said that the departments concerned have been engaged to level allegations upon each other but not ready to provide sigh of relief to citizens by lifting garbage heaps and draining out the standing water from roads and streets.

The garbage heaps and accumulated water are causing destruction of buildings and shops structure but no one ready to pay heeds towards cleanliness of the roads and streets of Hyderabad, he said and added that continuity of such negligence would soon concert the historic city of Hyderabad into ruins of Moen Jo Daro.

He said that areas of Liaquat Colny, Qadam Gah Moula Ali, Koh Noor Chowk, Fru Nagar Chowk, Azeem-u-Shaan Cloth Market and others localities were submerged with water and causing great inconvenience to citizens particularly the business community to carry out their routine activities.

He demanded the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Mayor Hyderabad Syed Tayyab Hussain and Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency to take notice over worst health and sanitation condition and provide relief to the citizens and business community of Hyderabad.