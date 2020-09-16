UrduPoint.com
President HCSTSI Felicitates Newly Appointed HMC Administrator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 06:57 PM

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana Wednesday felicitated Safdar Ali Bughio on his appointment as Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana Wednesday felicitated Safdar Ali Bughio on his appointment as Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Extending full support to the newly appointed HMC Administrator on behalf of HCSTSI, Daulat Ram Lohana hoped that Safdar Ali Bughio will ensure better health and sanitation conditions and strive for removal of encroachments on priority basis.

He said that poor health and sanitation condition and traffic jam due to encroachments in urban localities of Hyderabad has caused miserable condition for citizens and there is the dire need that HMC focus its attention towards these directions.

