HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Altaf Memon has felicitated the mega peoples relief package announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to nation yesterday.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he on behalf of the business community has paid tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan for realizing the difficulties of the common people and announced reduction of Rs. 10/- litter on petrol and diesel price despite enhance of petroleum prices in international market.

He termed the decision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan on reduction of Rs.

10/- per liter on petrol and diesel prices and Rs. 5/- per unit cut in electricity tariff, a bold decision adding that his announcement of granting monthly stipend on Rs. 30,000/- each as well as internship and scholarships to graduates will also be the appreciable step of the Prime Minister.

HCSTSI President also termed Prime Minister's announcement regarding tax exemptions, subsidies and amnesty for industrial sector a game changing packages and said that it will help boosting the economy of the country which was under deterioration.