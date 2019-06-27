UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Highlights Need For Enhancing Int'l Cooperation To Check Islamophobia

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 04:40 PM

President highlights need for enhancing int'l cooperation to check Islamophobia

President Dr. Arif Alvi has highlighted the need to enhance bilateral and international cooperation to check Islamophobia, counter incitement to racial and religious hatred and to build bridges among civilizations

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th June, 2019) President Dr. Arif Alvi has highlighted the need to enhance bilateral and international cooperation to check Islamophobia, counter incitement to racial and religious hatred and to build bridges among civilizations.He was talking to outgoing Ambassador of Netherlands Ms.

Ardi Stoios-Braken in Islamabad today (Thursday).

The President urged the need for mutual benefit of the peoples of both the countries as well as within the context of European Union.Speaking on the occasion, Netherlands' Ambassador said her country is ready to cooperate with Pakistan in various fields including dairy, agriculture, water management, maritime sector and transfer of technology.She lauded the sacrifices by the people of Pakistan in curbing the menace of terrorism in the country.The President also welcomed Netherlands for its keen interest to invest in various sectors of Pakistan's economy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Water Agriculture European Union Netherlands Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

UK to explore free trade agreements with GCC count ..

1 minute ago

Light distillate slump leads decline in Fujairah p ..

1 minute ago

Neymar wants Barcelona return, says club's vice-pr ..

4 minutes ago

Construction of Hakla-D I Khan Motorway to be comp ..

4 minutes ago

Bolivian Presidential Office Says Latin America 'T ..

4 minutes ago

CPO, DC to hold 'Khuli Kutchery' in Wah Cantt on J ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.