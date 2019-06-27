(@imziishan)

President Dr. Arif Alvi has highlighted the need to enhance bilateral and international cooperation to check Islamophobia, counter incitement to racial and religious hatred and to build bridges among civilizations

He was talking to outgoing Ambassador of Netherlands Ms.

Ardi Stoios-Braken in Islamabad today (Thursday).

The President urged the need for mutual benefit of the peoples of both the countries as well as within the context of European Union.Speaking on the occasion, Netherlands' Ambassador said her country is ready to cooperate with Pakistan in various fields including dairy, agriculture, water management, maritime sector and transfer of technology.She lauded the sacrifices by the people of Pakistan in curbing the menace of terrorism in the country.The President also welcomed Netherlands for its keen interest to invest in various sectors of Pakistan's economy.