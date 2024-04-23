President Highlights Significance Of Enhanced Aerial Connectivity
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday underlined significance of enhancing aerial connectivity with different countries and said that with increase in people to people contacts, potential of Pakistan’s tourism sector could be adequately tapped.
The president expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Air Asia Aviation Group (AAAG) that called on him at the Aiwan-i-Sadr, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
The president further observed that Pakistan had a significant place owing to vast tourism prospects, particularly in the religious tourism.
Pakistan Stock Market possessed ideal investment opportunities and urged the investors to fully explore its potential, he added.
The delegation apprised the president of the AAAG and its flight operations.
