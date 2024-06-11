Open Menu

President Highlights Steps To Protect Farmers’ Interests

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 08:00 PM

President highlights steps to protect farmers’ interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday called for providing a reasonable wheat price, making timely interventions and streamlining the procurement process to protect the interest of farmers.

He further stressed upon the need of supporting and encouraging farmers, which, he said, would help increase wheat production in the country.

He regretted that farmers could not get a reasonable price for the wheat crop as well as faced problems in getting the wheat procurement bags (Bar Dana).

The president expressed these views during a meeting to discuss issues related to wheat procurement in the country. Minister for National Food Security and Research (NFS&R), Rana Tanveer Hussain, and senior officials of the Ministry of NFS&R and PASSCO attended the meeting, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the president was briefed about the issues faced by farmers regarding wheat procurement and the distribution of ‘bar dana’ to them.

Speaking on the occasion, the president highlighted that almost 65% of the country’s population was residing in rural areas and providing adequate wheat price to farmers would help boost the rural economy.

He underlined that maintaining strategic food reserves was essential to ensure food security and meet the future food requirements of the country, adding that soft loans should be extended to the private sector to construct silos and modern wheat storage facilities to meet the food requirements of the growing population.

The president stressed the need of availability of credible data regarding crops to make timely policy interventions as well as accurately predict the future food needs of the country.

He also suggested that the agriculture sector should be deregulated.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Agriculture Price Wheat

Recent Stories

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

40 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada

48 minutes ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

1 hour ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

2 hours ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

2 hours ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

2 hours ago
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

3 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

8 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

11 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan