President holds telephonic conversation with religio-political leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday held telephonic conversation with Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq, Chief of Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazalur Rehman (JUI-F) Maulna Fazalur Rehman, PML-N leader Rana Tanvir Hussain and Senator Sajid Mir.

The President during the telephonic conversation exchanged views about the consultative meeting of Ulema to be held on Saturday.

The consultative meeting would prepare a strategy for effective measures to check the spread of coronavirus during the holy month of Ramazan.