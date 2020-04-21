UrduPoint.com
President Hopes Nation To Exhibit Discipline For Ensuring Lockdown, Social Distancing: President Dr Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed the optimism that Pakistani nation would exhibit discipline to maintain lockdown and social distancing in order to fight the coronavirus and to eventually emerge as a great nation

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed the optimism that Pakistani nation would exhibit discipline to maintain lockdown and social distancing in order to fight the coronavirus and to eventually emerge as a great nation.

Speaking to media persons during day-long visit to Muzaffarabad, he said "Pakistani nation is ready to become a great nation by observing self-discipline in their life and at mosques and adopt maximum preventive measures to check spread of the COVID-19." The President said the Seerat of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was the real and profound example of discipline, adding people must ensure strict discipline by following the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet.

Similarly, he said the life and vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah also laid emphasis on the unity, faith and discipline.

Referring to emergence of Japan and Germany as big nations after the World War-II, the President said that the big nations did emerge solely through discipline and hard work.

He said the 20-point guidelines, agreed between the government and religious scholars for congregational prayers at mosques during Holy month of Ramazan, were now obligatory for being a consensus agreement.

The President lauded the effective steps of Azad Jammu and Kashmir government to stem the coronavirus. He said he had come to Muzaffarabad to witness the situation arising out of COVID-19 in Azad Kashmir.

He also appreciated the people of Azad Kashmir for observing self-discipline and expressed hope that they would follow AJK government's guidance in future as well.

He said through discipline and by adopting preventive measures including cleanliness, repeated hand-wash, mask, the deadly virus could effectively be controlled in the AJK.

The President said the Federal government had allowed opening of some sectors including essential items and construction industry during the lockdown.

He said reaction to lockdown in various countries were different. Similarly, the provinces also decided about the lockdown while keeping in view the situation.

Regarding Occupied Kashmir, the President strongly condemned the use of heavy guns along the Line of Control by India. He said Muslims in Occupied Kashmir and India were being discriminated in the wake of COVID-19.

He urged the Secretary General of the United Nations to take notice of the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir and discriminatory treatment being meted out to Muslims in India following the outbreak of COVID-19.� The President said heart of Pakistani nation throbbed with the people of Kashmir and Pakistan would continue to expose atrocities being perpetrated on them in Occupied Kashmir by the Indian regime.

He said India was willfully trying to suppress Kashmiris' voice under the garb of measures against COVID-19.

Earlier, the President of Pakistan was given detailed briefing about various steps taken by the Azad Kashmir Government to fight the COVID-19.

Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider welcomed the President of Pakistan and apprised him about coronavirus situation in AJK.

The President of Pakistan also handed over protective equipment for doctors and health workers to Azad Kashmir Government.

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal also accompanied the President of Pakistan.

President Azad Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan thanked President Dr Arif Alvifor visiting Muzaffarabad.

