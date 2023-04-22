UrduPoint.com

President Hosts Open House Reception On Eid-ul-Fitr

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2023 | 01:10 PM

President hosts Open House reception on Eid-ul-Fitr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday hosted an open house reception in connection with Eid-ul-Fitr at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here.

The reception was attended by parliamentarians, diplomats, dignitaries and senior government officials.

The president interacted with the guests and exchanged Eid greetings with them.

He also interacted with the families including children of the Aiwan-e-Sadr Staff Colony.

Earlier, the president offered the Eid prayer at Faisal Mosque and exchanged greetings with the people there.

He prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

Related Topics

Progress Prayer Mosque Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with religious zeal a ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with religious zeal across Pakistan

33 minutes ago
 Seven people dead after Colombia mine explosion

Seven people dead after Colombia mine explosion

41 minutes ago
 DEWA wins first place in &#039;Research and Innova ..

DEWA wins first place in &#039;Research and Innovation Award&#039; by Ministry o ..

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd April 2023

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Netherlands&#039; FM discuss l ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Netherlands&#039; FM discuss latest situation in Sudan

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.