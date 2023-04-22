President hosts Open House reception on Eid-ul-Fitr

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday hosted an open house reception in connection with Eid-ul-Fitr at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here.

The reception was attended by parliamentarians, diplomats, dignitaries and senior government officials.

The president interacted with the guests and exchanged Eid greetings with them.

He also interacted with the families including children of the Aiwan-e-Sadr Staff Colony.

Earlier, the president offered the Eid prayer at Faisal Mosque and exchanged greetings with the people there.

He prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.