President hosts State luncheon in honour of Premier Li

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday hosted State luncheon in the honour of Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Aiwan e Sadr.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani attended the luncheon, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

Governors and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz were also present.

Federal ministers, service chiefs, members of the parliament, diplomats, journalists and senior officials also attended the luncheon.