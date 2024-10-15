Open Menu

President Hosts State Luncheon In Honour Of Premier Li

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 06:26 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday hosted State luncheon in the honour of Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Aiwan e Sadr.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani attended the luncheon, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

Governors and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz were also present.

Federal ministers, service chiefs, members of the parliament, diplomats, journalists and senior officials also attended the luncheon.

