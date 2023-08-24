Open Menu

President House Seeks Opinion Of Law Ministry On Date Of Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2023 | 09:30 PM

President House seeks opinion of Law Ministry on date of election

The President House Thursday sought the opinion of Ministry of Law and Justice on the letter written by the Election Commission of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The President House Thursday sought the opinion of Ministry of Law and Justice on the letter written by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The President House asked for the opinion on the viewpoint of the Election Commission that only the Election Commission had the authority to give a date for elections.

The opinion was sought after the Election Commission replied to a letter written by the President on Wednesday.

The President House addressed its letter to the Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice.

