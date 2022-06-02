UrduPoint.com

President House To Invite Members Of AJK Legislative Assembly To Discuss Indian Atrocities In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2022 | 05:10 PM

President House to invite members of AJK Legislative Assembly to discuss Indian atrocities in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday said members of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and other political representatives of the State would be invited to discuss the atrocities being committed by the Indian government against the innocent Muslims of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said the President House would extend the invitation in coordination and consultation with the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan.

The President condemned the unlawful and politically motivated conviction and life imprisonment of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik by the Special Court of the National Investigation Agency in India.

He called upon the international human rights organizations and the United Nations to take serious note of the human rights violations being committed by the Indian Security Forces against Muslims of the IIOJK and other minorities in India.

The AJK prime minister requested the President for the provision of appropriate budgetary allocations for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government to ensure its development and progress besides catering to the increasing needs of Kashmiri refugees.

