UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Hyderabad Chamber Of Small Traders And Small Industry Thanks MNA For Representing Business Community In National Assembly Session

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 07:51 PM

President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry thanks MNA for representing business community in National Assembly session

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI)Daulat Ram Lohana on Saturday thanked to Members National Assembly of MQM (P) for representing business community and raising voice against decision of closure of Hyderabad Dry Por in National Assembly session

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Daulat Ram Lohana on Saturday thanked to Members National Assembly of MQM (P) for representing business community and raising voice against decision of closure of Hyderabad Dry Por in National Assembly session.

He thanked to MQM (P) MNAs in a meeting called by the Collector Custom Hyderabad Khalid Hussain Jamali here at his office to discuss the functioning of Hyderabad Dry Port.

The President HCSTSI said after Karachi, Hyderabad Dry Port was only the port which can fulfill the requirements of exporting and importing goods of the traders and industrialists of entire Sindh.

If the business community received incentives including functioning of Hyderabad Dry Port, the traders and industrialists will be able to earn maximum foreign exchange for the country by importing and exporting goods.

The efforts of MNA Sabir Khani and MNA Salahuddin are commendable who represented the business community of Hyderabad in NA session and raised issue of the decision of closure of dry port, he said and also thanked the Federal government to consider the genuine grievance of the business community and withdrew the decision of closing of Hyderabad Dry Port.

The President HCSTSI informed that the Collector Custom Hyderabad Khalid Hussain Jamali has assured full cooperation to business community and told that road map has been prepared and work will be started soon regarding functioning of dry port in Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh National Assembly MQM Exchange Business Road Hyderabad Chamber Government Industry

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP offer condolences on death of Shei ..

5 hours ago

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

6 hours ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

6 hours ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

7 hours ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

7 hours ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.