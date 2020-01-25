President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry thanks MNA for representing business community in National Assembly session

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI)Daulat Ram Lohana on Saturday thanked to Members National Assembly of MQM (P) for representing business community and raising voice against decision of closure of Hyderabad Dry Por in National Assembly session

He thanked to MQM (P) MNAs in a meeting called by the Collector Custom Hyderabad Khalid Hussain Jamali here at his office to discuss the functioning of Hyderabad Dry Port.

The President HCSTSI said after Karachi, Hyderabad Dry Port was only the port which can fulfill the requirements of exporting and importing goods of the traders and industrialists of entire Sindh.

If the business community received incentives including functioning of Hyderabad Dry Port, the traders and industrialists will be able to earn maximum foreign exchange for the country by importing and exporting goods.

The efforts of MNA Sabir Khani and MNA Salahuddin are commendable who represented the business community of Hyderabad in NA session and raised issue of the decision of closure of dry port, he said and also thanked the Federal government to consider the genuine grievance of the business community and withdrew the decision of closing of Hyderabad Dry Port.

The President HCSTSI informed that the Collector Custom Hyderabad Khalid Hussain Jamali has assured full cooperation to business community and told that road map has been prepared and work will be started soon regarding functioning of dry port in Hyderabad.