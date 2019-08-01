UrduPoint.com
President IIUI Advises Youth To Use Social Media Positively: Al-Draiweesh

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 05:18 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :President, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI), Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh Thursday termed the youth as an asset of the country and advised them to utilize social media positively.

Addressing an event titled "Youth engagement program for contribution in reconstruction of inclusive Pakistani society" here, Al-Draiweesh said youth must be guided in the light of Islamic teaching as they were a ray of hope for Muslim world, a press release received here said.

"young students are the precious asset of Ummah and it has expectations from young minds," he added.

The President IIUI reiterated his resolve that the university would keep providing a milieu of peace and high quality education integrated with teachings of islam.

