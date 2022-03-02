President IIUI assures all out support for professional growth of faculties

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :President, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi on Tuesday assured his support for the academic and professional growth of all faculties of the university.

He was addressing the annual get-together at the Faculty of Languages and Literature (FLL) where he also shared his plans and vision for the university.

On the occasion, he expressed his delight on meeting the faculty and stated that the university was a home to all and that the FLL ought to launch interesting new programs in line with the university's Strategic Plan.

He added that his team of Vice Presidents and Deans was there to ensure that the university grew exponentially and numerous projects had been set in place for this reason.

Dr. Hathal emphasized that with the shift towards technology, the IIUI's ODL program remained a vital tool for disseminating education far and wide and expressed his desire for the FLL to initiate degree programs via the ODL particularly since the HEC had also disseminated its distance education policy.

He also emphasized that improvements had been made as regards promotion policies and assured that the departments would be granted more freedom to initiate innovative programs that were in line with the needs of the future.

Earlier, on his arrival, the President IIU was welcomed by the Dean FLL Prof. Dr. Najeeba Arif and the Chairpersons of the Departments of English, urdu, Persian and CLT.

In her welcome address, Dr. Najeeba Arif expressed her gratitude to the president and highlighted that this event aimed to bring into focus the services of the faculty members and the administrative staff who were extremely essential to running the faculty smoothly.

In the introduction to the event, Dr. Aroosa Kanwal, In-Charge Department of English, apprised the president of the various awards and accolades earned by the faculty members of the FLL while emphasizing the fact that it had attracted a record number of new admissions in recent years, despite covid-related constraints.

Later, the president, Vice President Academics Prof. Dr. Ayyaz Afsar, Vice President Research & Enterprise, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja and Vice President Administration & Finance Prof. Dr. N.B.Jumani distributed shields among the administrative staff members who had earned the Best Employee of the year award.

The award winners included Mahmood Iqbal, Muhammad Ishaq Khan, Asma Nazir, Farah Riaz, Ali Asghar, Nazli Masood and Yasir Ali.