President IIUI directs SDC to bring criminals to task

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, President, International Islamic University (IIU) on Tuesday directed the Students Discipline Committee to expedite proceedings of the recent scuffle in the varsity and bring the criminals to task at the earliest.

The IIUI President asked to take every action for honest and speedy concluding of the matter. He said the management would not hesitate to take any action against the elements that were on the agenda to defame the image of the university.

While chairing a high level meeting he said, university would not show any tolerance towards the culprits of the recent incident.

The meeting was also attended by the Vice Presidents, Deans, Director Generals, Executive Directors, Relevant Directors, Provosts and Students Advisors.

He directed the concerned officials to hand over the evidences, record and relevant information to Students Discipline Committee so that it could identify the miscreants.

"IIUI has international stature, it is the place of renowned scholars, intellectuals and researchers, we shall make an example of those who have been trying to de-track the university's progressing journey", Dr. Hathal said.

Meanwhile, Students Discipline Committee met here at the new campus and reviewed the available record and information. The committee reiterated the resolvethat it would complete all its procedures and results in least possible time.

In addition, a notification has also been issued with a mention of the decision of the university's board of Governors (BoG) in which it was decided that all students' organizations were banned and students were advised to observe university's code of conduct. It said violators should be proceeded under the disciplinary rules.