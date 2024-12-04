Open Menu

President IIUI For Collective Efforts To Improve Quality In Education

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2024 | 06:20 PM

President IIUI for collective efforts to improve quality in education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Prof Dr Shuja, President, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), on Wednesday said that quality and innovation in higher and lower education needs collective and collaborative efforts at all levels.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the two-day conference titled “Quality and Innovation in Higher Education” (CQIHE).

On the occasion, Prof Dr Ahmad Shuja highlighted that this conference reflects IIUI’s unwavering commitment to educational excellence and innovation.

The conference is being hosted by the Faculty of Education in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission Pakistan, Iqbal International Institute for Research & Dialogue (IRD), Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC), and Admas University, at Allama Iqbal Auditorium Faisal Masjid Campus from 04-05 December, 2024.

Researchers are presenting papers in multiple sessions during the conference. More than 300 participants, including distinguished academics, policymakers, and researchers from around the globe are participating in the conference.

Foregrounding the timeliness of this conference, President IIU congratulated the organizing faculty for hosting this significant conference, underscoring the fact that not only the Faculty of Education but all other faculties of the university need to participate in and benefit from its interactive sessions.

The Chief Guest of the conference, Dr Shafqat Ali Janjua, Joint Educational Advisor at the National Curriculum Council, Ministry of Education and Professional Training, Islamabad stressed upon aligning education policies with global trends to ensure quality and accessibility.

Commending the efforts of the organizers, he added that universities are meant to provide leadership to the society while youth are to be trained to be creative, critical, collaborative and communicative during their academic journey.

This would enhance their competence in the practical field. He advised students to focus on their academic activities with a strong commitment and clear purpose.

Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood, Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad, Dr Anzar Khaliq, Chief Learning Officer at San Francisco Bay University, USA; Dr Leele Susana Jamian, Associate Professor at UiTM, Malaysia, and Dr Steve Warner from the University of the Southern Caribbean, Trinidad and Tobago are the keynote speakers of this important conference.

During the opening session, Dr Azhar Mahmood, Incharge Programs at the Faculty of Education, welcomed the attendees and highlighted the significance of the conference in shaping the future of higher education. Dr Muhammad Munir Kayani, Chairperson of the Department of Teacher Education, acknowledged the contributions of all stakeholders in making CQIHE a resounding success.

Dr Fouzia Ajmal, the Conference Convener, emphasized the importance of blending quality and innovation in education to address modern challenges. She stated that the conference features over 150 paper presentations and sessions on critical themes such as artificial intelligence in education, quality assurance frameworks, and inclusive teaching methodologies.

At the end, a souvenir was presented by the President IIUI to the Chief Guest, Dr Shafqat Ali Janjua, Joint Educational Advisor at the National Curriculum Council. Later, Dr Shafqat also visited the exhibition area and appreciated the students’ efforts on the occasion.

