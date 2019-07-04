President IIUI terms role of Dawah Academy pivotal for university, Muslim Ummah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :President International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Prof Dr Ahmad Yousif Al-Draiweesh on Thursday said that role of Dawah academy was pivotal for the university and Muslim Ummah.

Chairing 28th Meeting of Dawah Academy's Council here at Faisal Masjid Campus, he said that utmost cooperation would be assured by the leadership of IIUI on all aspects for smooth functioning and support of Dawah Academy, a press release said.

Members of the Council including Justice Retired Fida Muhammad Khan, Prof Dr Muhammad Munir, Vice President (AF&P), IIUI, Dr Sohail Hassan, Director General, Dawah Academy, Dr Yousif Farooqi former, Director General (Shariah Academy, IIUI), Dr Samia Raheel Qazi, President Jamat-e-Islami, Women Wing, Zahid Ashraf, Ashraf Laboratories, Faisalabad , Shahid Rafi, Incharge (Trainings) and Addl. Director Examination,Atiq Chughtai representing Prof Dr Muhammad Tahir Khalily, Vice President (Academics), participated in the meeting.

The council members shared valuable suggestions with the President, IIUI for future plans of Dawah Academy, IIUI and important role of the Academy for spreading true message of islam in the light of Quran and Sunnah through various training programmes initiated by Dawah Academy.

On the occasion key instructions issued by the President regarding utilization of funds and implementations of future programmes of Dawah Academy.

President IIUI suggested on the occasion that a Regional Dawah Center in Chitral, similar to Regional Dawah Center (Sindh), Karachi be established in near future. Moreover, he also instructed that Council Meetings should be organized on regular basis and Council Members will send recommendations to Ministry of Religious Affairs and Higher education for funding of future programmes while, it was also suggested that online registration of training programmes be launched.

Members of the Dawah Council also lauded role of Dawah Academy for organizing international training programmes for being organized by Dawah Academy in various countries for international community.