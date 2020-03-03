President IIUI visits various departments, reviews office affairs

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:09 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :President, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Prof. Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh visited administrations block on Tuesday and reviewed the office affairs in the various departments.

IIUI President who was also accompanied by vice President Dr. Muhamamd Tahir Khalily visited the academics building, finance building male and administration building of females, a press release said on Tuesday.

Dr. Al-Draiweesh said hard work and honesty were keys to success.

He urged the officers and employees to devote their selves for the progress of university and advised that they must keep working hard to bring university among the top educational institutions of world.

He added that young officers and employees were precious asset of the university and it had expectations associated to youth.

President IIUI reiterated his resolve that IIUI would keep providing a milieu of peace and high quality contemporary education integrated with teachings of islam.

