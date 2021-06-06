President impressed with behaviour of policemen in Nathiagali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday sharing his personal experience of visiting Nathiagali, Abbottabad, a popular hill resort in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tweeted that policemen sitting in an information kiosk behaved very politely.

On his twitter handle, the president said both policemen did not recognize him and handed over pamphlets containing information about tourists spots in KPK.

"This is the beauty and signs of changing Pakistan," the president posted along with a picture.