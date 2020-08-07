President in Gilgit to review COVID-19 situation, dam construction

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday arrived in Gilgit where he would be briefed on COVID-19 situation in Gilgit Baltistan and construction of Diamr Bhasha Dam.

On his arrival at Gilgit Airport, GB Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Afzal received the president, a President House statement said.