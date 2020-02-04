President inaugurates 'Fazaia Ruth Pfau Medical College'

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed 'Fazaia Ruth Pfau Medical College' in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ):President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed 'Fazaia Ruth Pfau Medical College' in Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion as a chief guest, he appreciated the relentless efforts of the team members in carrying out this remarkable project in record time, as per the standards of Pakistan Medical Council (PMC), a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) press release said.

The president said, "The Pakistan Air Force is significantly contributing towards nation-building, particularly in the fields of healthcare and education." He hoped that this college would be a valuable addition in the long list of public service endeavours carried out by the PAF in recent years.

On his arrival, he was received by the Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.

Later on, the chief guest unveiled the plaque and offered Dua for the success of the project. He also visited various facilities of the college and interacted with the faculty and paramedic staff.

The principal staff officers and high ranking civil and military officials also attended the ceremony.

The PAF Hospital Faisal and PAF Hospital Masroor would serve as teaching hospitals for college along with a state-of-the-art Diagnostic Center equipped with most modern facilities including MRI, CT scan, Digital X Ray, Mammography, and Fluoroscopy.

The college also has a well-equipped Laboratory, with facilities of Hematology, Serology, Chemical Pathology, Blood Bank, Micro Biology, Clinical Pathology and Histopathology.