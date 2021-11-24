President inaugurates 'Miyawaki' forest

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday inaugurated 'Miyawaki' forest in the premises of President House.

Under the green presidency initiative, more than 4000 saplings had been planted in the Miyawaki forest.

The objective of planting the forest was to better utilize the land and protect the environment from pollution.

The plants will be supplied water through the drip irrigation system.