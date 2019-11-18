UrduPoint.com
President Inaugurates New Academic Building, Service Block At University Of Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 07:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi inaugurated the new building of academic and service block of University of Balochistan (UoB) on Monday.

He lauded the efforts of Balochistan Governor Justice (Retired) Aamunullah Khan Yasinzai and Vice Chancellor of UoB Dr.

Anwar Panizai for arranging the first Livestock Expo in province in collaboration with varsity and livestock sector.

The President said that Balochistan University was playing imperative role for promotion of higher education including research activities.

Earlier, Balochistan University's students received President Arif Alvi and accorded a warm welcome with traditional Balochi Chaps.

