President Inaugurates 'Sundas Foundation Karachi Centre'
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2024 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) President Dr. Arif Alvi inaugurated 'Sundas Foundation Karachi Centre' on Monday.
The centre is aimed at providing blood and hematological services to patients.
The President, soon after inaugurating the Centre, visited Blood Transfusion section of the facility and met patients present on the occasion.
Dr. Alvi enquired about the health of the patients and distributed fruit baskets for them.
Earlier, the President was received by the Sundas Foundation President Yaseen Khan and other management of the foundation. He was also briefed about the Centre.
Recent Stories
HBL PSL Nine Supplementary and Replacement Players announced
Babar Awan terms public response on PTI founder’s call across Pakistan amazing
Pakistan, Iran resolve to expand ties in political and security domains
Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices
Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz
SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved
Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC
Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police starts three-day election training for officials11 minutes ago
-
Amid heavy snowfall, road clearance operation kicks off in Galyat21 minutes ago
-
Police launch search operation to maintain law & order situation21 minutes ago
-
03 booked for illegally decanting LPG30 minutes ago
-
Power suspension for different KP feeders notified30 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,039 points30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran agree to expand cooperation in areas of security, trade, economy30 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 prepares for snowfall in tourist areas40 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 2,000 litre substandard milk, 400kg inferior-quality sweets40 minutes ago
-
SC bench hearing appeals regarding army courts dissolved40 minutes ago
-
DIG Sukkur vows to tight security arrangements for general elections50 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured in road accident50 minutes ago