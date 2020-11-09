UrduPoint.com
President Inquires About Health Of Ch Shujaat Hussain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 12:45 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday telephoned Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and inquired about the health of senior PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday telephoned Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and inquired about the health of senior PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

The President prayed for the early recovery of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, who has been admitted to a hospital in Lahore for last two days.

