President Inquires After Health Of Injured Personnel Of Police Office Attack

February 18, 2023

President inquires after health of injured personnel of Police Office attack

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday visited Jinnah hospital to inquire after the health of police and Rangers personnel who got injured during an operation against terrorists at the Police Chief office.

On the occasion, the president lauded valour and bravery of the officers and personnel, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He paid tribute to the sacrifices of the forces and commended the forces for fighting with bravery.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

