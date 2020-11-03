President International Islamic University, Islamabad inaugurates first online training programmes for Imams

President International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) Dr. Hathal Homoud Al-Otaibi Tuesday inaugurated first online training programme for Imams and Religious scholars at Dawah Academy of the university

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :President International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) Dr. Hathal Homoud Al-Otaibi Tuesday inaugurated first online training programme for Imams and Religious scholars at Dawah academy of the university.

Speaking to the inauguration ceremony at Faisal Masjid campus, IIUI President lauded significant role of Aima and Islamic Scholars for dissemination of peace and tolerance in the society.

He said mosques are the vital places to keep society united. He urged upon Islamic Scholars to play role for nullifying the negative and false propaganda against islam. He also called upon positive use of social media adding that it can be used as best tool for Dawah.

Hathal said that Aima and Religious Scholars are the role models, adding that they can play a pivotal role in upbringing the character of youth.

Dr Hathal also hailed role of Dawah Academy for organizing first online training programmes according to the prevalent situation.

The ceremony was also addressed by Director General Dawah Academy, Dr Tahir Mehmood who apprised about the aims and objectives of the course.

Highlighting the importance of course, he thanked IIUI President for support and guidance. Coordinator of the course , Hafiz Ahmed Hammad told that as many as 100 participants across the country will join this ten day course.