President invites CEC for meeting to fix polls date

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi has invited Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja for a meeting by today to fix an appropriate date for the general elections.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, the President said since the National Assembly was dissolved on August 9, therefore under Article 48 (5) of the Constitution, he is obliged to appoint a date not later than 90 days from the date of dissolution for the holding of general election.

Meanwhile, addressing a ceremony of Sargodha Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Islamabad, President Dr Arif Alvi urged Pakistani traders to explore new markets to promote the country's exports.

He said the role of industry is vital for strengthening economy of the country.

The President stressed on introducing innovative value addition goods to supplement the country’s exports, besides enhancing their outreach in the world.

He asked traders to give special attention on organic foods and handicrafts, as these products are widely demanded worldwide