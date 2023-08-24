Open Menu

President Invites CEC For Meeting To Fix Polls Date

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 24, 2023 | 11:30 AM

President invites CEC for meeting to fix polls date

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, the President said since the National Assembly was dissolved on August 9, therefore under Article 48 (5) of the Constitution, he is obliged to appoint a date not later than 90 days from the date of dissolution for the holding of general election.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi has invited Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja for a meeting by today to fix an appropriate date for the general elections.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, the President said since the National Assembly was dissolved on August 9, therefore under Article 48 (5) of the Constitution, he is obliged to appoint a date not later than 90 days from the date of dissolution for the holding of general election.

Meanwhile, addressing a ceremony of Sargodha Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Islamabad, President Dr Arif Alvi urged Pakistani traders to explore new markets to promote the country's exports.

He said the role of industry is vital for strengthening economy of the country.

The President stressed on introducing innovative value addition goods to supplement the country’s exports, besides enhancing their outreach in the world.

He asked traders to give special attention on organic foods and handicrafts, as these products are widely demanded worldwide

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Islamabad National Assembly World Exports Chambers Of Commerce Sargodha August Market From Industry Election 2018 Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Champi ..

UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Championship Youth in Kazakhstan

11 hours ago
 UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federati ..

UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federation&#039;s Sustainability Commi ..

11 hours ago
 Club subsidies measured by community services rend ..

Club subsidies measured by community services rendered: Sharjah Ruler

11 hours ago
 Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environmen ..

Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environment: Zubair

12 hours ago
NCSW's chairperson visits Jarnawala

NCSW's chairperson visits Jarnawala

12 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti refuses to avail ANF security

Sarfraz Bugti refuses to avail ANF security

12 hours ago
 Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on list of passenge ..

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on list of passengers on plane that crashed: Russ ..

12 hours ago
 Defence Minister commends PAF's commitment to nati ..

Defence Minister commends PAF's commitment to national security, modernization e ..

12 hours ago
 Indian envoy evades question on Kashmir at a press ..

Indian envoy evades question on Kashmir at a presser focusing on India's moon la ..

13 hours ago
 Four now dead in Poland legionellosis outbreak

Four now dead in Poland legionellosis outbreak

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan