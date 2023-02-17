President invites CEC for urgent meeting on elections

(@Abdulla99267510)

The President, in a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner, has asked the CEC to come for a meeting on Monday in his office for consultation in terms of Section 57(1) of Elections Act, 2017, that provides that the President shall announce the date or dates of the general elections after consultation with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2023) President Dr. Arif Alvi has invited Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja for an urgent meeting to consult on the date or dates of the general elections.

Dr Arif Alvi said since his letter on 08th of this month, some substantial developments like the Judgment of the Lahore High Court and recent observations of the Supreme Court had taken place. He expressed displeasure over the apathy and inaction on part of the Commission that didn’t respond to his earlier letter as yet.

The President said he waited anxiously that the Commission would realize its constitutional duties to proceed and act accordingly, but he was extremely dismayed by ECP’s poignant approach on this important matter.