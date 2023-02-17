UrduPoint.com

President Invites CEC For Urgent Meeting On Elections

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 17, 2023 | 05:08 PM

President invites CEC for urgent meeting on elections

The President, in a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner, has asked the CEC to come for a meeting on Monday in his office for consultation in terms of Section 57(1) of Elections Act, 2017, that provides that the President shall announce the date or dates of the general elections after consultation with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2023) President Dr. Arif Alvi has invited Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja for an urgent meeting to consult on the date or dates of the general elections.

The President, in a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner, has asked the CEC to come for a meeting on Monday in his office for consultation in terms of Section 57(1) of Elections Act, 2017, that provides that the President shall announce the date or dates of the general elections after consultation with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Dr Arif Alvi said since his letter on 08th of this month, some substantial developments like the Judgment of the Lahore High Court and recent observations of the Supreme Court had taken place. He expressed displeasure over the apathy and inaction on part of the Commission that didn’t respond to his earlier letter as yet.

The President said he waited anxiously that the Commission would realize its constitutional duties to proceed and act accordingly, but he was extremely dismayed by ECP’s poignant approach on this important matter.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Supreme Court Lahore High Court Election Commission Of Pakistan 2017 Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Gross subscriptions written reaches AED4.35 billio ..

Gross subscriptions written reaches AED4.35 billion for Takaful insurance sector ..

1 hour ago
 "Welcome to my heart," Swara tells her husband Fah ..

"Welcome to my heart," Swara tells her husband Fahad

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in Conference of WMO’s Regional ..

UAE participates in Conference of WMO’s Regional Association I in Ethiopia

3 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abra ..

Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abrahamic Family House, a new cent ..

3 hours ago
 SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Doga ..

SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as CCPO Lahore

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.