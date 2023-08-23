Open Menu

President Invites CEC To Fix Date For General Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2023 | 07:49 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday invited Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja for a meeting by Thursday to fix an appropriate date for the general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday invited Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja for a meeting by Thursday to fix an appropriate date for the general elections.

Dr Arif Alvi, in a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, said since the National Assembly was dissolved on August 9, 2023, therefore under Article 48 (5) of the Constitution, he (as the president) was obliged to appoint a date not later than 90 days from the date of dissolution for the holding of general election of National Assembly.

"Forgoing in view, the Chief Election Commissioner is invited for a meeting with the President today or tomorrow to fix an appropriate date," the letter noted.

