President Invites Chief Election Commissioner For Urgent Meeting On Polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2023 | 04:10 PM

President invites Chief Election Commissioner for urgent meeting on polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday invited Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja for an urgent meeting on February 20 regarding consultations on date of general elections.

The meeting, to be held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, will discuss Section 57(1) of Elections Act, 2017 that provides that the President shall announce the date or dates of the general elections after consultation with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In his letter to the CEC, the president said that since his letter dated 8th February, some substantial developments (e.g., the Judgment of the Honourable Lahore High Court and recent observations of the Honourable Supreme Court) took place.

He expressed displeasure over the apathy and inaction on the part of the Commission that did not respond to his earlier letter as yet.

The president stated that he had waited anxiously that the ECP would realize its constitutional duties to proceed and act accordingly, but was extremely dismayed by the commission's poignant approach on this important matter.

In his letter, the president once again reminded the ECP that being conscious of his constitutional responsibility of preserving, protecting and defending the Constitution, he was inviting CEC for the meeting on February 20 at his office to consult on the date or dates of the general elections.

