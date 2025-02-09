Open Menu

President IPP Approved New Setup In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2025 | 06:40 PM

President IPP approved new setup in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has decided to divide the province into four zones after South Punjab and Central President Abdul Aleem Khan has appointed Presidents and General Secretaries of Western and Northern Punjab.

According to the notification of the Party Secretariat, MNA Gul Asghar Baghor will be President of IPP North Punjab while former Provincial Minister Chaudhry Zaheeruddin will be the President of Western Punjab. Mian Farrukh Manika will be the General Secretary of Western Punjab and Mian Junaid Zulfiqar has been nominated as Vice President of Istehkam-e- Pakistan Party Punjab,said a press release.

The newly elected officials called on Party President Abdul Aleem Khan where Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that new office bearers of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party have been given task to organize Party in each district as it is a very important time that the IPP leadership should convey the message of prosperity, development and peace to every home.

He said that now there is no need for politics but public service without discrimination and the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party is supporting the present Government in the Federal and Punjab for the betterment of the country. Federal Minister and President IPP Abdul Aleem Khan said that this Party will continue the journey of public service and make the country economically strong in the true sense to include it in the ranks of developed nations.

MNA Gul Asghar Baghor, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, Mian Farrukh Maneka and Mian Junaid Zulfiqar received notifications from President IPP and Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan at the Party Secretariat and also called on him separately. Those who held meeting with Abdul Aleem Khan included Atiq Ghuman from Hafizabad, Rana Usman from Lahore, Mian Hamza from Gujranwala and Rana Raheel from Rahim Yar Khan. A delegation of the Istehkam Students Federation Punjab led by IPSF President Muhammad Afzal also held meeting with Abdul Aleem Khan whose delegation also included General Secretary Muhammad Saleem, Vice President Rana Naeem and Finance Secretary Naqash Afzal. The meeting held at the IPP Punjab Secretariat was attended by central party leaders Rana Nazir Ahmed Khan, Shoaib Siddiqui, Malik Zaman Naseeb, Rana Javed Iqbal, Taskin Khakwani and Arif Awan Advocate, who congratulated Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on completing one year of the Government and his performance in the Ministry of Privatization, board of Investment and Communications.

Recent Stories

Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements again ..

Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements against Saudi Arabia

28 minutes ago
 Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitor ..

Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitors in 2024, up 9% YoY

42 minutes ago
 American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx e ..

American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx event

57 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s centennial celebration

1 hour ago
 Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financia ..

Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financial Innovation Hackathon'

1 hour ago
 UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificia ..

UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificial Intelligence

1 hour ago
SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers com ..

SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers competition

2 hours ago
 Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIB ..

Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIBF

2 hours ago
 RTA enhances traffic flow at 50 locations across D ..

RTA enhances traffic flow at 50 locations across Dubai in 2024

2 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet approves reconstitution of Board of Di ..

UAE Cabinet approves reconstitution of Board of Directors of Securities and Comm ..

2 hours ago
 Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February ..

Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss Palestinian develo ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA adopts cubic metre as unit to measure water c ..

DEWA adopts cubic metre as unit to measure water consumption

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan